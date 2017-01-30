Amulya Kumar Patnaik is Delhi Police chief: All you need to know about Capital's new top cop

Amulya Kumar Patnaik, currently a special commissioner, has been appointed the Commissioner of Police for Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Monday.

Patnaik is a 1985 batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officer. He succeeds Alok Kumar Verma, who has been made the CBI chief.

The top candidates for the highest post of the force was between senior IPS officers like Deepak Mishra and Dharmender Kumar.

#FLASH Amulya Patnaik appointed as next Delhi Police Commissioner — ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017

Despite the slight edge Mishra had over Patnaik, the later won the spot. He previously served as the Special Commissioner of Police (Administration).

Patnaik is an IPS AGMUT-cadre officer of the 1985 batch. He is a recipient of the President's Police medal for distinguished service and the Police medal for meritorious services.

He is renowned for the detections he made in important investigations like the Bombay blast case, the parcel bomb case, the Sarita Vihar kidnapping of a schoolboy by armed gangsters, etc.

In his time handling the Central, East and South districts of Delhi Police, he saw a drastic fall in the number of crimes in the area, due to his focus on preventive planning and police-community partnership.

In 1995, Patnaik launched Pratidhi, a Delhi Police programme to extend counselling and other assistance to victims of traumatic crimes. To prevent crimes against women he launched the Anti-Obscene Calls cell and Anti-Stalking Cell.

He has also served as the SSP, Law and Order, Puducherry and DGP in the north-eastern state of Mizoram.

With inputs from agencies