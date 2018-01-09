AMU scholar joins Hizbul Mujahideen: Mannan Bashir Wani's roommate has also been missing since July 2017

Just a day after it was reported that a scholar at the prestigious Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Mannan Bashir Wani, who was on vacation at his home in north Kashmir’s Kupwara, had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen, The Times of India reported that his roommate too has been missing since July 2017.

Aligarh SSP Rajesh Pandey told the newspaper that Wani's roommate Muzzamil Hussain had not come to their hostel room since July 2017. The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad had launched an investigation on Monday into the matter and investigators had claimed to have seized "suspicious" material from their hostel room. Sources said some documents and pen drives have been recovered and are being examined.

On Monday, Firstpost had reported that a photo had surfaced on social media, showing Wani armed with an automatic rifle as having joined the Hizbul Mujahideen. Wani, 25, a resident of Takipora village in Lolab, Kupwara, was pursuing a doctorate in Geology at AMU, and was scheduled to return home three days ago but failed to turn up. Instead, a photo went viral on Facebook and Twitter, showing him posing calmly with what looked like a grenade launcher-cum-assault rifle.

The photo described Mannan as having joined the Hizbul Mujahideen on 5 January with the codename ‘Hamzah Bhai'. The description erroneously mentions that Mannan has a PhD in Applied Geology while he is actually pursuing the degree.

However, according to an India Today report, the police said it is possible that the picture was digitally edited and his last known location was New Delhi.

Wani expelled from AMU

AMU expelled Wani until further inquiry after the news broke. The university sealed his room at the Mohammad Habib Hall, saying his "highly objectionable activities can hamper the peaceful academic atmosphere and create disharmony", a university spokesperson told IANS.

Khan also said since Mannan had breached the AMU Students Conduct and Discipline Rules, the matter was placed before Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor. "Taking into account the gravity of the offence, the Vice Chancellor has ordered Wani to be expelled from the rolls of the University with immediate effect," said the Proctor, adding the campus and its institutions were out of bounds for Mannan from now on.

The AMU followed a policy of zero tolerance towards anti-national activities and accorded top priority to national security, the university said.

Security establishment worried

Expressing concern over Wani's activities, Munir A Khan, the police chief of Kashmir region, told Firstpost that a missing report was submitted by Mannan's family on Sunday and a case has been filed. "We have taken cognisance of the case. If true, it is a tragic development, and we will use all our resources to get him back to his family so that he can continue his studies and contribute positively to the society,” he said.

However, this latest entry in the militant ranks has got the security establishment worried. According to official records, since 2017, 10 youngsters surrendered after the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a drive in which their families made appeals. "Our forces have so far rescued 75 boys who were on the verge of joining militancy. We are hopeful of getting Mannan back as well," a senior police officer said.

