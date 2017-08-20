Amit Shah visits war memorial in Bhopal, pays tribute to fallen soldiers

Bhopal: BJP president Amit Shah visited a war memorial and paid tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives for the motherland.

Shah, who is on a three-day tour to Madhya Pradesh since Friday, visited 'Shaurya Smarak' last night.

The sprawling war memorial, dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year, has been built by the state government in the memory of martyrs.

Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The BJP chief also visited galleries which are a part of the memorial complex located near the state secretariat, a memorial staff said.

One of them is called Siachen gallery, where the temperature is maintained at zero degree Celsius to make visitors aware about freezing conditions under which solders operate in the glacier located in the Himalayas, he said.

Shah paid floral tributes at the eternal flame as a mark of respect to the martyred soldiers.

"The efforts made by the Madhya Pradesh government to preserve its history is laudable and an example for others to follow. I praise CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for it," Shah wrote in the visitors' book.