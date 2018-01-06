Amit Shah visits Guwahati's Kamakhya temple during 2-day Northeast tour ahead of polls in Meghalaya, Tripura

Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday arrived in Assam, enroute to Meghalaya, and visited the ancient Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, situated on the Nilachal Hill.

Shah is on a two-day long visit to northeast and is scheduled to address a public rally at Tikrikilla in Garo Hills region in Meghalaya on Saturday. He is all set to woo the voters in the Garo Hills belt in the Congress-ruled state.

Shah will spend the night in Shillong and leave for Tripura on Sunday morning. His visit assumes significance considering the fact that that Meghalaya and Tripura are going to polls in February 2018.

Senior BJP leaders like Ram Madhav, Mahendra Singh have also accompanied Shah while Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also likely to accompany Shah during his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Meghalaya in December 2017 and addressed a public rally in Shillong to kick start the poll campaign.