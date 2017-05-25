Amit Shah, Chandrababu Naidu meet over lunch to ease frayed ties, discuss presidential polls

Amaravati: BJP President Amit Shah met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday.

After winding up three-day visit to Telangana, Shah reached along with Naidu from Hyderabad in the same flight. They were accompanied by central ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu and Y.S. Chowdary.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief later met the Telugu Desam Party president over lunch at Naidu's residence. Central ministers Venkaiah Naidu, Suresh Prabhu and Y.S. Chowdary, Naidu's son Nara Lokesh and TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit President Kala Venkat Rao were also present during the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour.

According to sources in the TDP, they discussed the political developments, the alliance between the two parties and the ensuing presidential election. Naidu urged Amit Shah to ensure that the Centre takes early steps to fulfill all the commitments made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Earlier, the BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit leaders met Shah and discussed strengthening of the party in the state and the relations with TDP.The BJP chief is scheduled to address a public meeting in Vijayawada Thursday evening as part of the party's efforts to expand base in the state.

Shah's visit comes a few days after the relations between the two allies turned somewhat strained when some TDP leaders criticised the BJP for allowing YSR Congress Party President YS Jaganmohan Reddy to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The TDP is a partner in BJP-led NDA government at the Centre while the BJP is an ally of the TDP in the ruling coalition in Andhra Pradesh.

During his visit to Telangana, Shah hinted that the alliance will continue in Andhra Pradesh but the BJP may go alone in Telangana in 2019 elections.

Interestingly, Naidu was in Hyderabad on Wednesday to address the annual conclave of the TDP's Telangana unit while at the same time Amit Shah addressed a meeting of BJP workers in Hyderabad, asking them to gear up to bring the party to power in the state.