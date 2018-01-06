Amit Shah calls Mukul Sangma govt 'most corrupt', says BJP's mission is to make Meghalaya 'model state'

Shillong: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday termed the Congress government in Meghalaya as the "most corrupt" in the country and said BJP would not try to form the government in the state just for the sake of doing so.

Assembly polls are due in the north eastern state in 2018 and eight MLAs, including five from the Congress, joined BJP ally National People's Party earlier this week.

Shah, who was speaking at a meeting of party leaders, said over Rs 56,000 crore had been given to the north eastern state but was not part of the national movement for development.

Charging Chief Minister Mukul Sangma’s government for being the "most corrupt in the country", he said it has failed to deliver in all sectors such as health, infrastructure, tourism facilities and also in creating jobs.

Shah said: "Our mission is not to form the government for the sake of forming it. BJP is in no mood for it. The mission is to ensure that people get their due and that Meghalaya should become a model state; one of the most developed states."

He said, "The 14th Finance Commission under Prime Minister Narendra Modi allotted Rs 25, 413 crore to Meghalaya. But are the people in the state seeing development in villages? Where are the roads, the doctors and the nurses? Where are the teachers?"

Compared to this, the 13th Finance Commission under the UPA regime had released only Rs 5817 crore to the state, which has a Congress government for 15 years.

Continuing his criticism of the Sangma government, he said in addition to the 14th Finance Commission allotment various development schemes amounting to Rs 31,000 crore was also given to the state. Rs four crore for Clean India, Rs 46 crore for urban transportation, Rs 100 crore to Umiam Lake, Rs 9000 crore for Agia-Mendipathar-Tura road, Rs 6000 crore for Jowai-Nartiang-Khanduli road and Rs 1400 crore each for two sports stadia.

"The money was given to the state for development. But Meghalaya is stuck in time and is not part of the national movement for development. Electricity is available for 24 hours in Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh for years but it is not the same in Meghalaya," he said.

In both the meetings on Saturday, Shah urged party leaders and grassroot workers of the party to alert the people about bad governance of the present Congress regime and to vote for BJP to form the government.