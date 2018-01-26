Amid NRC row, Bangladesh assistant high commissioner says 'no economic incentive to explain illegal immigration to India'

Assistant High Commissioner to India Kazi Muntashir Murshed heads the Mission in Guwahati, which is Bangladesh's fifth Mission in India after New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Agartala. With consular jurisdiction over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland, Murshed said in 2017, "Opening up a new diplomatic Mission is the demonstration of our government's willingness to treasure and nurture the existing excellent friendship between Bangladesh and India."

In conversation exclusively with Firstpost, Murshed spoke on a range of topics of regional significance. Edited excerpts from the interview follow:

You have consular jurisdiction over all North Eastern states except Tripura, and three of those states — Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram — are going to polls this year. There is an increasing political rhetoric in the region to do with illegal immigration from Bangladesh. Even an RSS-backed outfit has scheduled a rally on the issue and will have the governors of West Bengal and Tripura in attendance. Do you think the concern is justified or is it being blown out of proportion?

I'm sure the RSS has its own thinking and agenda behind whatever it is doing. But this entire issue about illegal immigration from Bangladesh is exaggerated. If you read recent newspaper editions, the World Economic Forum published a development index document where Bangladesh ranked 34th, while India was 62nd and Pakistan 52nd. These are indicators — people need to have economic incentives to migrate.

Maybe there was a time when the situation was different, but today I do not see any reason for Bangladeshis to migrate to Assam for economic benefit. India has nothing as such to offer.

Are you saying illegal immigration is not a reality and has not been taking place in the last 40-odd years?

I can't answer that question in simple yes or no terms. I don't think we should run on presumptions since there is already a process going on. Maybe we should wait until the final NRC draft is released in Assam, especially because the Supreme Court of India is monitoring the matter.

Maybe my answer would have been different if I were not speaking from this position today. I also read the newspapers like you do, and every day since I have come here I've seen negative reports about Bangladesh and Bangladeshis — it's as if they will run out of business if they don't print those stories! I'm trying to change this perspective by going to universities and showing students what present Bangladesh looks like.

Is Bangladesh satisfied with how protected and manned the border with India currently is?

It is already documented — I think a few hundred kilometres are still not fenced. But see, most countries in the world which share land borders do not resort to building walls. We did not start the fencing on the border; it was the Indian government which did, long ago, because of a lack of trust and confidence between the two countries. Good neighbours do not need fences.

But then again, if there is a fear of infiltration or threat to security, a country can take up these measures in the national interest.

Is it in Bangladesh's national interest to build a stronger, less porous physical border?

No, we do not have an interest in a less porous border. Rather, there can be a physical border where people can come in and out. I'm in favour of opening more legal gates on the borders so that legal movement across the border is encouraged.

Although the repercussions of the NRC have not yet been discussed at a diplomatic level between the Indian and Bangladeshi governments, is Dhaka concerned with the predictions of chaos and even unrest once the final draft is published?

We are following this issue very closely because Bangladesh keeps coming up in discussions and opinion columns on NRC in the media here, and we regularly report on its progress. If there is a situation when the Indian government says, for example, that they have found five illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Assam after the final NRC list, then a decision has to be taken at the highest political level first to decide their fate.

It is premature to talk about repatriation right now because even the Government of India has not decided what it plans to do with those found to be illegally residing in Assam. But if Bangladesh is asked to take them back, it is not that easy — you have to verify, you have other documentation, but mostly the person concerned has to be willing to go to Bangladesh. An unwilling person cannot be repatriated.

So, where do you think this exercise is headed?

It will all depend on the number. Let's say 50 lakh people are found to be illegal migrants. Can Bangladesh afford to take back 50 lakh people suddenly into the country? Do these people have an address in Bangladesh? Think about the length of the process of verification. It will take a hundred years.

Also, if you want to deprive this 50 lakh people of everything except basic human rights — as Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said — think about the chaos that will ensue. It will depend on the number; if it is one lakh, perhaps it will be easier to manage.

Is India turning a blind eye to the diplomatic consequences of the final NRC draft?

Look at what is happening in Bangladesh right now. There are around nine lakh Rohingya Muslims who have come into Bangladesh since 26 August, 2017. There is an agreement that every week, about 1,500 people will be taken back to Myanmar. Our calculations say it will take 10 years to complete the exercise of repatriation.

Last week, during a protest, seven Buddhist demonstrators were killed in police firing, and this repatriation process has been stalled already.

Do you think the Rohingya refugee crisis has impacted the India-Bangladesh relationship in any way?

There has been no direct impact on the relationship as such. India is helping Bangladesh tackle the issue.

Is the international community doing enough to ease the Rohingya crisis?

In the United Nations Security Council and even other UN bodies, China vetoed measures proposed against Myanmar — even Russia took Myanmar's side. Clearly, there were human rights violation in Myanmar. The United Nations Human Rights Commissioner also called it a textbook example of ethnic cleansing. Perhaps these countries could have been more vocal against the crimes against humanity in Myanmar.

In newspaper reports, you'll mostly read about how Bangladesh is dealing with the refugee influx. Nobody is talking about why Myanmar is not building a congenial environment for them to go back. The Rohingya Muslims are actually protesting in Bangladesh saying they do not want to go back — because once in Myanmar, they will be thrown in camps, not taken to their previously occupied villages.

We need the international community to mount pressure on Myanmar to take its residents back. Helping Bangladesh house the refugees is not a sustainable solution.

Do you think fears of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh illegally entering India are justified?

No, that is not possible; we have actually cordoned off the refugee areas. The Rohingya refugees cannot even use our public transport, nothing. They cannot come out of their camps. The army has been deployed to ensure there is no movement out of the refugee camps in Bangladesh.

When this humanitarian crisis started, the Bangladeshis being very soft-hearted people, many wanted to give shelter to the Rohingyas. At the first opportunity, they (the Rohingya Muslims) would come and join the mainstream population. So, we made sure nobody comes out of the refugee areas.

So, the refugees in Bangladesh will not enjoy a regular citizen's life until they are repatriated, no matter how long that takes?

Yes.

Coming to this Mission in India, it has almost been a year since it was established. How has the journey of this particular office been so far?

This office started on 24 March, 2017. We are getting a good response from the Assamese people, and also from the rest of the North East. Every day, we are accepting 60 to 80 applications for visa, which is very good. We had set some targets when we opened this Mission, for example, we planned to start a direct flight from Dhaka to Guwahati and vice-versa, which is still in the pipeline. I also aim to set up a bus connection from Guwahati to Dhaka.

Moreover, there are some people from Bangladesh who are languishing in jails in Assam even after their jail terms are over. So I have visited all jails here and started a verification process, and hope to send them back to Bangladesh very soon.