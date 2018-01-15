Amazon Great India Sale to start form 21 January with special offers on Amazon products

Online retailer Amazon has announced Great Indian Sale from 21 January to 24 January in India. The sale will offer attractive exchange schemes with no EMI on various products including smartphones, TVs, washing machines and other categories.

Amazon Prime members will get 12 hours early access to the top deals. Prime members will be able to access the offers starting 12 PM on 20 January.

Customers paying through Amazon Pay will get a 10 percent extra discount (upto Rs 200) on all purchase above Rs 250. Customers paying through HDFC credit cards, debit cards or EMI will get a cashback of 10 percent on Amazon.

Manish Tiwary, vice president of Category Management, Amazon India said, "The Amazon Great Indian Sale, will have irresistible deals across a wide a range of products in categories including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Large Appliances, Sports & Fitness among others. With big deals, extra cashback, no cost EMI and convenient exchange options, this sale will help customers buy their desired product and still save money. "

The online retailer is offering a special discount on Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Starter Pack, Fire TV Stick, eBooks and more. Amazon has created 6,500 jobs ahead of the sale in January 2018.