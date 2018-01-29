Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Jammu and Kashmir police files chargesheet against LeT, 8 accused

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and eight accused in the Amarnath Yatra terror attack that took place in July 2017.

Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and twelve, including three policemen, were injured after militants attacked a tourist bus and a police party in Anantnag along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway in south Kashmir on 10 July, 2017.

Jammu & Kashmir police files charge-sheet against Lashkar-e-Taiba- (LeT) and 8 accused in Amaranth Yatra bus attack that took place in July last year.

On 14 July, the Jammu and Kashmir police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a DIG-rank officer to probe the 10 July terror attack on a bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in south Kashmir. It was decided that other members including, Anantnag senior superintendent of police Altaf Ahmad Khan, a deputy superintendent of police, and other officers would assist in the probe.

Soon after the attack, the Kashmir IGP Munir Ahmad Khan had said that the Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the attack. "Initial investigation reveals it is a group of Lashkar militants headed by Abu Ismail of Pakistan, who carried out the attack," the IGP had said.

The alleged mastermind of the attack, LeT Kashmir chief Abu Ismail, was gunned down in an encounter by Jammu and Kashmir police in September. In December, three LeT militants, including two Pakistanis, allegedly responsible for carrying out the attack on Amarnath pilgrims, were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir, PTI had reported.

One militant, who had managed to flee from the encounter site, was also arrested by the police from a maternity hospital of Anantnag district of South Kashmir, police said.

