Amarnath yatra: Shrine board holds 'Pratham Pooja' in south Kashmir for smooth conduct

Srinagar: The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Saturday organised 'Pratham Pooja' along the traditional Pahalgam-holy cave route in south Kashmir to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva for the smooth conduct of the 40-day annual Amarnath yatra scheduled to begin later this month.

Chief Executive Officer, SASB, Umang Narula performed the 'Pratham Pooja' on the auspicious occasion of 'Jyesht Purnima' at Chandanwari, the first stop en route to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the Himalayas, amid chanting of vedic mantras, an official spokesman said.

The SASB has been organising the pooja every year for the peaceful conduct of the yatra.

This year's yatra is scheduled to commence on 29 June from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Narula was accompanied by Additional CEO, SASB, Jitendra Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Syed Abid Rashid Shah, CEO, Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA), Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, senior civil and army representatives and NGOs, the spokesman said.

Later, he reviewed the status of snow clearance on the track and inspected the ongoing works at the Access Control Gate at Chandanwari, the Exit Control Gate which is being constructed ahead of the glacier towards Pissu Top, and the 30-bed base hospital being set up at Chandanwari.

Narula directed the officers of the PDA, roads and buildings and public health engineering departments to expedite the work on upgradation of the track on the entire Pahalgam route, erection of shelter sheds and ensure timely repair of all damaged infrastructure, the spokesman said.

He said the CEO also inspected the Nunwan Base Camp and reviewed the arrangements being made for the safe and comfortable stay of those undertaking the journey.