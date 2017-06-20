Amarnath Yatra 2017: High security to be in place with emphasis on vulnerable areas along International Border

Jammu: Ahead of commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra, authorities have directed security agencies to put in place a multi-pronged strategy including round-the- clock patrolling on the national highway to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the 40-daylong Yatra.

The annual Amarnath Yatra will start on 29 June and come to a close on 7 August.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, SD Singh, chaired a high-level meeting to review the security arrangements and directed the agencies to ensure multi-tier security set-up.

On the border management front, the IGP stressed upon the district police chiefs of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts to lay joint check points and ensure patrolling on all the probable infiltration routes as these three districts are more vulnerable to cross border infiltration.

He directed that all the border police stations, police posts and check points be strengthened and proper briefing be given to men by supervisory offices regularly regarding the nature of duties to be performed by them.

Singh directed all the forces including the intelligence agencies to pay special attention to the area where fencing has been damaged on the International Border(IB) and lay more focus on vulnerable areas and hotspots, particularly on the IB.

The district police chiefs have been directed to get the proper census of surroundings and vulnerable areas of the venues related to the Yatra on priority basis and advise the people not to allow any individual to take shelter in their houses without prior information to the police.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by the officers of intelligence agencies, Army, and the Police with regard to the security arrangement planned by them to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the Yatra .

Thereafter, a threadbare discussion was held on the various security-related issues pertaining to the Yatra and for ensuring enhanced security measures on the highway and infiltration grid on the International Border and Line Of Control.

All officers of the Army, paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies and local police have been directed to maintain high level of alertness and synergy among themselves.

They have been asked to share the intelligence-related information bearing to the Amarnath Yatra on a real-time basis "to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements" across the IB.

In view of the prevailing law and order situation in south Kashmir, the IGP (Jammu Zone) also stressed upon all security agencies to organise night patrolling on the national highway on a regular basis.

He stressed upon all the officers that proper briefing be given to the officials to be deployed for Road Opening Party (ROP) duty to maintain utmost alertness so that smooth passage is given to all the vehicles going for the yatra.

The IGP also impressed upon district police chiefs of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Ramban to ensure adequate police and security in their respective districts particularly at Base Camp Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu and Lodgement centres and Langers during the Yatra days.