Amarinder Singh says Punjab govt to release first instalment of farm loan waiver on 14 December

Chandigarh: Facing flak over farm debt waiver issue, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the first instalment of loan waiver will be released on 14 December.

"Do you think all things will happen overnight...As far as debt waiver is concerned, we are giving the first instalment of debt waiver on 14 December," Singh said while talking to reporters on Tuesday.

He was asked that the Opposition parties, including the Akali Dal, had been criticising the state government for "non-implementation" of the farm debt waiver.

The Akalis on Tuesday sought adjournment motion in the House to discuss the farm debt waiver issue.

"Do you think we can implement all these (promises) just immediately after assuming the office," asked Amarinder while taking a swipe at the Opposition parties.

The Punjab government had announced farm debt waiver in which loan waiver for up to Rs 2 lakh for small and marginal farmers (up to 5 acres) and a flat Rs 2 lakh relief for all other marginal farmers would be given, thus benefiting over 10 lakh farmers.

The state government had also earmarked Rs 1,500 crore in the state budget for implementation of the debt waiver.

Punjab has already demanded from the Centre to increase the state’s borrowing limit by Rs 10,000 crore to fund the debt waiver scheme.

It had sought a one-time exemption from the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003, to raise more debt.

Congress had stormed to power in 2017 Assembly polls on the back of several poll promises including debt waiver, smart phones etc.