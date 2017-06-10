Amarinder Singh congratulates Britain's first female Sikh MP Preet Kaur Gill , hails Punjabi spirit

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday congratulated Britain's first female Sikh MP and first turban-wearing MP, along with 10 other Indian-origin lawmakers who were elected to the House of Commons in the UK.

Describing their victory as the "dawn of a new era", the chief minister in his message said these leaders have "scripted a new success story".

The victory of first female Sikh MP Preet Kaur Gill and first turbaned Sikh Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi in England along with two other MPs — Virender Sharma and Seema Malhotra from Punjab, has endorsed the indomitable spirit of people from Punjab, said the chief minister in a statement.

Amarinder expressed confidence that the newly elected Punjabi MPs would play a significant role in the overall development of their native state along with that of England.

The chief minister also hoped that these newly elected MPs would efficiently raise the issues concerning the people of Punjab at an appropriate forum to attract the global attention, if needed.

They have been elected along with eight other MPs of Indian origin including Priti Patel, Alok Sharma, Shailesh Vara, Rishi Sunak, Suella Fernandes, Keith Vaz, Valerie Vaz and Lisa Nandy.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh also congratulated the Punjabi people settled in England for reposing their faith in the democratic process by taking part in the recently concluded elections.