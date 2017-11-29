Allardyce to finalise terms to become Everton boss | Reuters

(Reuters) - Former England boss Sam Allardyce will arrive at Everton on Wednesday to finalise terms on becoming their new manager, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Anfield - 23/4/17 Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic Allardyce, 63, stepped in to rescue struggling Crystal Palace from relegation midway through last season but resigned before the start of the current campaign. He will replace Dutchman Ronald Koeman at Everton. “Sam Allardyce will be at USM Finch Farm this afternoon to finalise terms on becoming the new manager of Everton Football Club,” the club said in a statement on their website (www.evertonfc.com). Caretaker manager David Unsworth will remain in charge for Wednesday’s league game against West Ham United at Goodison Park. Everton sacked Koeman last month after a poor start to the season and placed their Under-23 coach Unsworth in temporary charge, but results have not improved and the club are currently one place above the relegation zone. The Merseysiders are in 17th place with 12 points from 13 games after three wins, three draws and seven defeats.

