Allahabad High Court grants Deoband cleric Maulana Masood Madni bail in rape case

IndiaPTIJun, 07 2017 11:59:48 IST

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Deoband cleric Maulana Masood Madni in a rape case.

Allahabad High Court. Image courtesy: allahabad.nic.in

Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi passed the order on Tuesday, allowing the bail plea of Madni, who was arrested in March this year upon the complaint of a woman hailing from Jind district in Haryana.

In the FIR lodged at Deoband police station of Saharanpur district in western Uttar Pradesh, the complainant had claimed that due to her inability to bear a child, she met Madni going by his reputation as a "spiritual doctor".

She had further alleged that Madni asked her to come to his house in Deoband for performing special rituals and when she went there he raped her.

Madni is the brother of Maulana Mahmood Madni — president of Islamic outfit Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind and a former Rajya Sabha member.

 


Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 11:49 am | Updated Date: Jun 07, 2017 11:59 am

