Allahabad HC orders CBI probe into issuance of fake certificates by Gwalior-based board

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has directed the CBI to look into "all cases of issuance of fake certificates" by the Gwalior-based Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Bharat.

A Division Bench comprising Justice VK Shukla and Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi passed the order on a bunch of petitions pertaining to certificates issued by the Board, in favour of candidates hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

The court noted that while the Board was registered under the Societies Registration Act, it was "completely lacking" the authority to hold examinations and issue certificates.

"We find that the Board is not at all in existence and issuance of certificates is a designed activity, by luring such candidates who on their own will not at all be in a position to clear examinations conducted by a duly recognised board," the court said.

Noting with concern the Board's submission that the fake certificate submitted by one of the petitioners was not issued by it but "obtained from a gang" and that FIRs have been lodged at Haryana, Delhi and Gwalior "in reference of such fake certificates", the court said, "It would be much more expedient and in the interest of cleansing of education system that Director, Central Bureau of Investigation, should take up the matter, to which state of UP has no objection."

Directing the Secretary, Basic Shiksha Parishad, UP to produce a copy of the order before the CBI Director, the court asked the probe agency to "lodge cases where fraudulent cases are apparent, for bringing guilty persons to book".