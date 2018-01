'Seema Bhavani', an all-women bikers contingent is going to perform at Rajpath on 26 January. This team is the first of its kind to perform at the Republic Day parade. The 106-women-strong team will perform stunts and acrobatics on 26 Royal Enfield Standard Bullets. BSF Director General KK Sharma wanted to replace the men daredevils with women bikers which lead to the formation of this contingent.