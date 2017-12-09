All three Apple iPhones releasing in 2018 will have increased battery capacity: KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

While it has been just over a month since Apple's flagship phone, the iPhone X has gone on sale, murmurs about the next generation iPhone have already begun. In mid-November, we had come across a report which stated that in 2018, Apple is planning to release three iPhones with the same design language as the iPhone X. The latest update is to do with the battery capacity.

KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has been pretty accurate with most of his predictions on Apple iPhones, in his latest investor note has said that next year's iPhone will have improved battery capacity.

According to a report in 9to5 Mac, Kuo says that Apple will get the L-shaped battery designs on the 6.5-inch as well as the 5.8-inch OLED iPhones which will release next year. There is expected to be further refinement of the battery technology which will allow Apple to increase the capacity of the battery as well as improve the battery life.

To be more specific, Kuo has stated that the 5.8-inch iPhone could have a battery capacity between 2,900 mAh to 3,000 mAh. The current generation iPhone X has a battery capacity of 2,716 mAh. This effectively translates to roughly 10 percent increase in the capacity.

In real life usage terms, a 10 percent boost in the capacity could give an additional 1-2 hours of battery life, according to the report. Considering Apple is going big on augmented reality (AR) apps, which should see some amount of maturity and wider acceptance by next year, it is safe to assume that battery capacity will have to increase to keep up with the newer technologies that would eventually be part of the iPhone.

Apart from the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch variants of the iPhone, a third variant with 6.1-inch LCD display is also expected to be released. Since this would be an LCD display, it would most likely come with a metal back and no wireless charging support. According to Kuo, this would be a budget variant as compared to the other two OLED display sporting iPhones. The 6.1-inch iPhone is expected to continue with the rectangular design and should also get an overall battery capacity boost as well.

As is the norm, these are just analyst speculations and Apple has not revealed anything officially. While Kuo has an impressive track record with Apple iPhone related predictions, we would still advise you to take these predictions as mere probabilities.