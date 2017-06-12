All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 10th Result 2017 declared

The results for the All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 2017 have been declared on Monday, according to a notification on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com

The candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 2017 can get their detailed grades by visiting the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. In case the candidates are unable to access the website, they will need to check the website at regular intervals.

The results announcement for the AIBE 2017 exam, which is conducted by the Bar Council of India, came as a surprise as they were declared three days ahead of schedule.

The AIBE exam was initially scheduled to be held on 26 February, but was postponed to 26 March. The declaration of results was also postponed from 8 June to 15 June, according to Live Law.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.