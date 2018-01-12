'All four should be impeached': Ex-judge lashes out at Supreme Court justices who held press conference

In an unprecedented move, the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, Justice J Chelameswar and three other senior judges on Friday held a press conference on various issues relating to the apex court judiciary, inviting criticism and support from different quarters.

Besides Justice Chelameswar, the other judges were Justices Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph. The four apex court judges said the administration of the Supreme Court is "sometimes not in order" and many "less than desirable things" have taken place.

"Sometimes administration of the Supreme Court is not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened...," Justice Chelameswar said.

'All four judges should be impeached'

Speaking to ANI, retired judge RS Sodhi said, "I think all four judges should be impeached. They have no business to sit there and deliver verdicts anymore. This trade unionism is wrong. Democracy in danger is not for them to say. We have parliament, courts, police functioning".

Issues don't matter. It is their complaint on administrative matter. They are only 4, there are 23 others. 4 get together and show the Chief Justice in a poor light. It is immature & childish behaviour: Justice R S Sodhi (retd) on press conference pic.twitter.com/jGFOtMCp4d — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Senior lawyer in the Supreme Court, Prashant Bhushan told NDTV, he has never seen "such blatant abuse of power" as during Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra's tenure currently. He also added that if "he (Misra) has any self-respect, he should resign."

Former judge Santosh Hegde also reacted sharply and told CNN-News18, "The country should be ashamed of what happened today. I agree with the four judges, but making a public statement like this will take away the impression of Supreme Court in the mind of the public."

Speaking to Times Now, ex-attorney general Soli Sorabjee said the move was not a good one and it "will have repercussions".

Reactions also poured in on Twitter:

Kavita Krishnan, Secretary, AIPWA

We don’t want wise men saying 20 yrs from now that Justice Chelameswar, Gogoi, Lokur and Kurian Joseph sold their souls and didn’t do the right thing by our constitution: #JusticeChelameswar#SupremeCourt#JusticeLoya — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 12, 2018

KC Singh, former diplomat

#SupremeCourt rebellion is a twin attack. One on CJI based on National Medical Ciuncil case. Other on Gov via the handling of death of Jus Loya case. — K. C. Singh (@ambkcsingh) January 12, 2018

Sharad Yadav, JD(U)

Very serious & critical that four sitting Judges of d Supreme Court of India for d first time in d history of India came out before d media to air their grievances. Judiciary is one of d most important pillars of democracy & not only this but other pillars are also in danger. — SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadavMP) January 12, 2018

Subramanian Swamy, BJP leader

We can't criticize them, they are men of great integrity & have sacrificed a lot of their legal career, where they could've made money as senior counsels. We must respect them. PM must ensure that the 4 judges & CJI, in fact whole SC come to one opinion & proceed further: S.Swamy pic.twitter.com/dYj6MJPhkO — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Ujjwal Nikam, senior lawyer

This is a black day for Judiciary. Today's press conference would cause a bad precedent. From now on every common man could look at all judicial order with suspicion. Every judgement will be questioned : Ujjwal Nikam, senior lawyer pic.twitter.com/lIPabrRNjS — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Assam Congress

We were left with no choice except to communicate it to the nation that please take care of the institution.Don’t want people to say 20 years later that we did not take care of the institution #JusticeChelameswar #SupremeCourt #judgespressconference @OfficeOfRG @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/jCyZMFBExT — Assam PCC (@INCAssam) January 12, 2018

Salman Khurshid, senior advocate

Deeply sad & pained, also feel a sense of agony that highest court of land should come under such severe stress that forces judges to address the media: Salman Khurshid, senior advocate on press conference by 4 Supreme Court judges. pic.twitter.com/vtGg2JRQYJ — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Hari Prabhakaran, joint secretary, AIADMK IT wing

Justice Chelameswar: WE DON'T WANT TO BE BLAMED FOR SELLING OUR SOULS - hope he s referring to #2GVerdict #SupremeCourt #JudgesPressConference — Hari Prabhakaran (@Hariadmk) January 12, 2018

Hasiba Amin, Congress coordinator

Every institution in our country being compromised. RBI, UGC, Universities, ECI, MCI and now Supreme Court. We need to save our country. This is not small. #DemocracyInDanger — Hasiba (@HasibaAmin) January 12, 2018

Dinesh Gundu Rao, working president, Karnataka Congress

Unprecedented, earth shattering situation. #SupremeCourt senior most judges have made the gravest allegations.

Does this allude to #JudgeLoya case??

Is Modi govt’s control over #CJI a reason?? https://t.co/iCYoRmLCi1 — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) January 12, 2018

PB Sawant, ex-Supreme Court judge

Judges had to come before media & take this unprecedented step. This means that there is a serious dispute, either with Chief Justice of India (CJI) or some internal dispute: PB Sawant, former Supreme Court judge on press conference by 4 Supreme Court judges pic.twitter.com/UosAImUvPX — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Sanjay Nirupam, Mumbai Congress leader

This may become a turning point in Indian polity. Judges talking to media abt faultlines in #SupremeCourt internal working & raising doubts on the conduct of fellow judges openly. It has potential to shake strongest pillar of our democracy#JudgeVsJudge https://t.co/DkiIKKPMlf — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) January 12, 2018

Indira Jaising, Supreme Court advocate

I think it's a historic Press Conference. It was very well done. I think we, the people of India, have a right to know what is going on within the judiciary & I welcome this: Indira Jaising, Supreme Court advocate on PC by 4 Supreme Court judges pic.twitter.com/0Mav1DzmjI — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

