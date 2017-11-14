Alia Bhatt' horse-riding session; Esha Gupta's a stylish patient: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Posters of Ajji, Insidious and Brij Mohan Amar Rahe unveiled

New poster of #Insidious: The Last Key... 5 Jan 2018 release in India. pic.twitter.com/JElaLwS43J — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2017

New poster of #BrijMohanAmarRahe... Stars Arjun Mathur, Sheetal Thakur, Nidhi Singh and Manav Vij... Directed by Nikhil Bhat... 8 Dec 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/w531n7shOv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2017

#Ajji to release on 24 Nov 2017... Directed by Devashish Makhija... Poster: pic.twitter.com/jQ1yqjIRWb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2017

The posters of three films were unveiled on Twitter — Insidious, Ajji and Brij Mohan Salamat Rahe. Along with the posters, the release date of Ajji has also been announced. The hindi drama will hit the theaters on 24 November. Alia's a horse-rider

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

The super-talented Alia Bhatt adds another feather to her hat — horse-riding. Is there something this one can't do?

Esha Gupta looks to cool to be hospitalised

Esha Gupta who recently shot for GQ, was hospitalised. The actress shared a hospital selfie, wearing sunglasses, which leaves us with just too many questions. Bhumi Pednekar and Manish Malhotra's selfie

Thank you for having us over @manishmalhotra05 you're just amazing and super inspirational ❤️Had a super time @nikhilthampi @aasthasharma @karanbirlamba @mohitrai A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on Nov 13, 2017 at 8:51pm PST

The latest celebrity to join Manish Malhotra in his selfies is Bhumi Pednekar. The designer has signature selfie game-face on.

Farah Khan wishes her little ones

Nothing matters more in life than Happy Children.. on this #childrensday i thank mine for keeping the kid in me alive♥️ A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:15pm PST

Farah Khan wished her three children a happy Children's Day on Instagram. Impeccably dressed in Indian attire, the kids do look like mischief makers.