Alert in Pathankot after army uniform found in suspicious bag

Chandigarh: Security agencies and the Punjab Police were on alert on Monday in Pathankot district following the recovery of a suspicious bag that contained an army uniform.

A search operation was launched early on Monday by the Punjab Police and other security agencies in the district, especially near the Indian Air Force base at Pathankot.

The abandoned bag was found late on Sunday night.

Police officials told IANS that the recovery was being investigated.

Security agencies remained on alert in border districts of Gurdaspur and Pathankot following the terrorist attack on the IAF base at Pathankot in January 2016 and the terror attack in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district in July 2015.

Both districts share an international border with Pakistan. Both districts are also close to the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir.