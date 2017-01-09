Akhnoor terror attack: Suspects sneak into Jammu and Kashmir, kill three labourers

At 7 am on Monday, heavily armed terrorists attacked the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp in the Akhnoor district of Jammu and Kashmir. Three persons who worked as labourers were killed in the attack.

According to ANI, gunshots were heard near the camp early in the morning and security forces cordoned off the area.

ANI also reported that the three personnel killed int he attack worked as labourers with Gref.

Militants likely infiltrated from across the border to carry out the terror attack, sources told PTI.

Troops along with the police have cordoned off the area and a counter operation has started, they said.

A senior police officer said all routes to the area have been plugged and the operation is in full swing.

The attack took place in Battal area near the international border, police said.

"The attack has taken place in the morning. Reinforcements have been rushed to tackle the terrorists," a senior police officer said in Jammu.

The Gref is the parent cadre force of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that builds and maintains border roads in the country.

