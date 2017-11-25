Ajeya Warrior: India-UK to conduct third joint military training exercise in Rajasthan in December

Jaipur: The third India-United Kingdom joint army training exercise 'Ajeya Warrior' will be conducted in Rajasthan next month, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.

"A training exercise between the armies of India and the United Kingdom will be held from 1 to 14 December at the Mahajan Field Firing Range. It will be the third joint military exercise between the two countries," defence spokesperson Leuitantt Col Manish Ojha said.

The first exercise was conducted in 2013 at Belgaum, Karnataka, whereas for the second exercise in 2015, an Indian Army contingent had visited the United Kingdom.

Approximately 120 personnel from the 20th Battalion of Rajputana Rifles and the 1st Battalion of Royal Anglican Regiment of the Royal British Army will participate in the exercise, Ojha said.

"The aim of the exercise is to build and promote bilateral relations and enhance interoperability while sharing experiences between the Royal British Army and the Indian Army," he added.

20 Rajputana Rifles has extensive experience in counter-terrorism operations, while the 1st Battalion of Royal Anglican Regiment has been involved in combat operations across Afghanistan and Iraq.