Ajeya Warrior: British Army contingent arrives in Jaipur for India-UK joint military exercise

Jaipur: A British Army contingent of over a hundred personnel arrived in Jaipur on Wednesday to take part in the India-United Kingdom joint military exercise Ajeya Warrior 2017.

The contingent after landing proceeded directly to the exercise location in Mahajan in the western sector of the state where the exercise will commence from 1 December.

Indian Army officials received them at the Sanganer airport, defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha said. This will be the third joint military exercise between the two countries.

Army personnel from both the countries will participate in the 14-day exercise which is scheduled to be conducted in multiple modes in order to achieve complete integration between the two contingents at every stage.

"The exercise will provide field commanders and the troops an opportunity to interact with each other in matters professional, social and cultural," Ojha said.

"The aim of the exercise is to build and promote bilateral army-to-army relations and enhance interoperability while exchanging skills and experience between the Royal British Army and the Indian Army," he said.

The participating troops for the exercise from Indian Army are from 20th Battalion The Rajputana Rifles, while the troops of 1st Battalion the Royal Anglican Regiment will participate from the Royal British Army.