Ajay Maken tells Arvind Kejriwal govt to move court against Delhi Metro fare hike

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to move the court against the increase in Delhi Metro fare hike.

"The Delhi government should approach the court against the (decision) to increase Metro fares," Delhi Congress unit chief Ajay Maken told reporters.

He said the Congress will move the court if the Aam Aadmi Party government failed to do so.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) hiked the fares from 10 October, the second this year after the May hike, despite opposition from the Delhi government and other quarters.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Maken said: "Kejriwal has enough money to pay lawyers and on advertisements but why can't he spend some money for the benefit of Metro commuters?"

The Congress leader suggested subsidy by the Delhi government to DMRC to maintain fares within the reach of the common man.