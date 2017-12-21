Ajay Bisaria, new Indian envoy presents credentials to Pakistan President

Islamabad: New Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria on Thursday presented his credentials to President Mamnoon Hussain who said his country was sincerely working towards regional peace, stability and development.

The President felicitated the Indian envoy and hoped that he would work for further strengthening bilateral ties.

Bisaria who along with his wife arrived in Islamabad on 12 December to take up the new position, had a brief meeting with President Hussain and exchanged views on different issues of bilateral importance.

Bisaria's immediate challenge will be to handle the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, with India hopeful that the former Indian Navy officer sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court, would be released.

The Indian government appointed Bisaria as Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan replacing Gautam Bambawale.

Bisaria was ambassador to Poland prior to this appointment. He has been appointed High Commissioner to Islamabad for two years. He is the 25th Indian envoy to Pakistan.

Besides India, the Ambassadors of China and Vietnam also presented their credentials to President Hussain.