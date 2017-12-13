Airtel announces price cut on 4G Hotspot; now available at Rs 999

Airtel has announced revised pricing for its popular 4G Hotspot. The portable Wi-Fi router is now priced at Rs 999, which is down from its earlier Rs 1,500 pricing.

The telecom operator also announced that its portable Wi-Fi router will also soon go on sale on Amazon India. The device currently competes with Reliance Jio's JioFi router which is also priced competitively.

The Airtel Wi-Fi hotspot is currently available only at Airtel retail stores, so the move to sell it online at Amazon may prove worthwhile, as it bring more users on its data network due to better availability.

Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer, Bharti Airtel, said, “Airtel 4G Hotspot delivers a superior multi-device online experience, wherever the customer may be, by leveraging Airtel’s pan-India high speed data network. What’s more, it now comes at a great price with some very affordable plans that offer large bundles of data.”

The Airtel 4G Hotspot needs a Airtel SIM card to function and just like smartphone comes with its own battery, meaning that it too needs to be recharged from time to time. The router can connect to just 10 devices at a time, which is unlike the offering from Jio, which allows users to connect up to 31 devices in one go.

