Aircel-Maxis case: Dayanidhi Maran, brother fail to appear in Chennai CBI court

Chennai: Former Union telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanidhi Maran, listed as main accused in the illegal telephone connections case, failed to appear in a CBI court in Chennai on Sunday.

Four others accused in the case appeared in the court in connection with the issuance of charge-sheet copies. CBI had on 9 December, 2016, filed a charge-sheet against Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi among others, for allegedly using 764 high-speed data lines at the former's residence which were used by Sun TV channel, causing a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the exchequer.

The high-end telecommunication facilities were illegally under the service category for which bills were not raised for 2004-2007. S Kannan, the chief technical assistant of Sun TV and V Gowthaman, the then additional private secretary to Dayanidhi Maran, K S Ravi, the electrician of Sun TV and a BSNL official Velusamy, who were named as the other accused in the charge-sheet, appeared before the judge Monday.

The CBI judge then adjourned the matter for 6 June.