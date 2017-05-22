Aircel-Maxis case: Dayanidhi Maran, brother fail to appear in Chennai CBI court

You are here:
IndiaPTIMay, 22 2017 15:56:20 IST

Chennai: Former Union telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanidhi Maran, listed as main accused in the illegal telephone connections case, failed to appear in a CBI court in Chennai on Sunday.

File image of Dayanidhi Maran. AFP

Four others accused in the case appeared in the court in connection with the issuance of charge-sheet copies. CBI had on 9 December, 2016, filed a charge-sheet against Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi among others, for allegedly using 764 high-speed data lines at the former's residence which were used by Sun TV channel, causing a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the exchequer.

The high-end telecommunication facilities were illegally under the service category for which bills were not raised for 2004-2007. S Kannan, the chief technical assistant of Sun TV and V Gowthaman, the then additional private secretary to Dayanidhi Maran, K S Ravi, the electrician of Sun TV and a BSNL official Velusamy, who were named as the other accused in the charge-sheet, appeared before the judge Monday.

The CBI judge then adjourned the matter for 6 June.


Published Date: May 22, 2017 03:51 pm | Updated Date: May 22, 2017 03:56 pm

