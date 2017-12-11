Air quality 'very poor' as thick smog blankets Mumbai for third consecutive day; visibility to remain low till Tuesday, says IMD

For the third day in a row, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed very poor air quality in several parts most notably in BKC, Andheri, Borivali, Navi Mumbai and Mazgaon on Monday. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Monday showed the level of PM2.5 at very poor levels with Navi Mumbai reporting the worst at 348.

The PM 2.5 levels were very poor in other areas as well. It was 308 in BKC, 311 in Andheri, 302 in Mazagaon and 318 in Borivali at 9 am. PM 2.5 (a key indicator of Air Quality Index) level between 201 and 300 is considered poor and people sensitive to air pollution may experience uneasiness.

PM2.5 refers to atmospheric particulate matter (PM) that have a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers. Exposure to particulate matter can affect the heart and lungs. It can also to trigger diseases such as asthma, heart attack and bronchitis.

Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have been witnessing poor air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 240 (poor) on Sunday as compared to 237 (poor) on Saturday, said Hindustan Times reported on Monday. The AQI forecast for Monday was 224.

Visibility levels on Monday, according to Hindustan Times were between 4,000 and 10,000 metres. Mumbai’s average visibility levels are between 10,000 and 20,000 metres.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that fog in the city will vanish once the wind picks up.

North Easterly wind mixed with Mumbai's humid moisture-laden warm wind, lead to an inversion in the air, India Today had quoted meteorological department as saying on Sunday.

The colder wind descends and the warmer wind goes up and this is what has led to the fogging in the city, the report had said.

According to The Times of India, IMD officials expect the sky to be clear only on Tuesday.

As there is a presence of an anti-cyclone over Telangana and adjoining areas, the easterly air mass is affecting the Konkan coast, the Skymet Weather had reported on Sunday.

The report added that moisture-laden westerly winds are also affecting the Konkan region. Due to the presence of moisture, a shallow fog has been occurring over Mumbai.

Deccan Chronicle report quoting the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) data said that the AQI around Bandra railway station on Sunday was 216 at 3 pm, the highest post-Diwali.