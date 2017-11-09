Air India takes dig at rival Indigo after assault incident: National carrier tweets 'unbeatable service', highlights word 'beat'

With IndiGo facing flak over the assault incident, rival Air India on took an apparent dig at the country's leading private carrier, promising "Unbeatable Service".

The national carrier released two advertisements on Twitter, in a veiled jibe at IndiGo after a video showed one of its employees entering into a scuffle with a passenger.

In one of the ads, the Air India promised "Unbeatable Service" with the letters 'beat' highlighted in blue (the theme colour of IndiGo). The second ad depicts the Air India's mascot 'Maharaja' in his trademark style with a tagline: "We raise our hands ONLY to say Namaste." The private airline, meanwhile, came in for criticism on Twitter for the last month's incident with some calling for its boycott. "A no-fly ban is a must on this airline till these guys are arrested with an attempt to murder #BoycottIndigo," tweeted Aditya Thackeray, the president of Shiv Sena's youth wing.

A no fly ban is a must on this airline till these guys are arrested with an attempt to murder #BoycottIndigohttps://t.co/3i8lxo03iL — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 7, 2017

"This kind of arrogant behaviour seems to have become the norm for @IndiGo6E. I hear of rude behaviour instances by Indigo on regular basis," BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain posted on the microblogging site.

The confinement & assault of the passenger by Indigo staff is reprehensible. The way Indigo management dealt with the situation is even worse. https://t.co/ZVivxJ0mru — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) November 8, 2017

Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi tweeted, "After seeing the brutal assault on a passenger, almost throttling him to death, should Indigo not be boycotted - at least for a month?"

"Hey @IndiGo6E, my aged parents are flying a couple of weeks later. Given the recent incident involving a senior citizen, can you guarantee their safety, or shall I rebook them on a different carrier," asked Amrit Panigrahy.

"Cancelled my #indigo flight to jet. Better food and less chances of getting beaten up," posted Meenu Arora.

"First @Pvsindhu1 and now this ..I am not traveling @IndiGo6E till they apologise," wrote another Twitter user.

The airline was also the butt of jokes on social media.

"Have enrolled for kalari payattu classes. Have an Indigo flight 3 weeks later," tweeted Ushy Mohan Das.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju has sought an independent inquiry into the incident from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

IndiGo has also written to the ministry apologising for the incident and admitting that it was at fault.

However, it defended the employee seen in the video entering into a brawl and said: "he was doing his work" and trying to ensure the safety of the passenger.