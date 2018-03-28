Air India receives bomb threat for Delhi-Kolkata flight at IGI airport; passengers deboarded

Air India's call centre in Delhi received a bomb threat call for their AI-020 Delhi-Kolkata flight, media reports said. All passengers have de-boarded and a security check is underway, ANI said.

According to The Times of India, the bomb threat call came at around 2.25 pm when 248 passengers had boarded the flight for its departure to Kolkata.

The pilot had to make an announcement that the flight was "sabotaged". An Air India official said that another aircraft has been arranged to fly the passengers to Kolkata at 6 pm.

The official told the Times of India that as per standard operating procedure for security drill, the baggage loaded on that plane was offloaded for checks and this took about two hours. Later, the aircraft was taken to a remote location for a thorough security check.

The aircraft has been kept in isolation at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, Times Now reported.