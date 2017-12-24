AIMPLB demands withdrawal of triple talaq bill, says it's against Sharia law and will 'ruin Muslim families'

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday demanded the withdrawal of the triple talaq bill and said no Muslim organisation or scholar was consulted during its drafting, according to several media reports.

#NewsAlert | AIMPLB demands withdrawal of triple talaq bill. Says no Muslim organisation or scholar was consulted pic.twitter.com/EeVgMos0Pk — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 24, 2017

The organisation also argued that the bill is against Sharia law, and will ruin Muslim families, CNN-News 18 reported.

On Sunday, AIMPLB held an emergency meeting in Lucknow ahead of the tabling of the triple talaq bill in Parliament.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board holds emergency meeting in #Lucknow ahead of tabling of bill on Triple Talaq in Parliament pic.twitter.com/Up32nqoNYY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 24, 2017

"No procedure was followed in drafting this bill, neither any stakeholder was consulted. President of AIMPLB will convey this stand to the prime minister and request him to withhold and withdraw the bill," ANIquoted AIMPLB's Sajjad Nomani as saying.

In August, the Supreme Court in a majority verdict ruled that the practice of instant divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional". By 3:2 verdict, the apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.

In September, AIMPLB said that it respected the court's decision, but considered the Centre's submission in the Supreme Court about all other forms of their marriages as an "attack on the personal law".