AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017 to be declared tomorrow: Check updates on aiimsexams.org

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to declare results for its MBBS 2017 entrance examination on Wednesday. Students can check the official website — aiimsexams.org for updates.

Once declared, the results will also be available on the website of all the AIIMS branches.

The results will be declared for AIIMS courses at New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh and Raipur. The MBBS entrance exam was held on 28 May, 2017.

A report from The Hindustan Times stated that the result will not be communicated by phone or any other means individually. An official notification also said that the first counselling of shortlisted candidates at AIIMS, New Delhi is expected to be held between 3 to 6 July, 2017.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.