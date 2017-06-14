AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017 expected today: Check updates on aiimsexams.org

You are here:
IndiaFP StaffJun, 14 2017 07:00:59 IST

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to declare results for its MBBS 2017 entrance examination on Wednesday. Students can check the official website, aiimsexams.org, for updates.

File photo of AIIMS. ibnlive

The list of candidates who qualify for counseling to the MBBS course will be displayed with their roll numbers on the official portal, NDTVreported.

Once declared, the results will also be available on the website of all the AIIMS branches.

The results will be declared for AIIMS courses at New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh and Raipur. The MBBS entrance exam was held on 28 May, 2017.

A report from Hindustan Times stated that the result will not be communicated by phone or any other means individually.

According to an official notification, the first counseling of the shortlisted candidates at AIIMS, New Delhi will be held between 3 to 6 July, 2017.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

 


Published Date: Jun 14, 2017 07:00 am | Updated Date: Jun 14, 2017 07:00 am

