AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017 declared: Check list on aiimsexams.org

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared results for its MBBS 2017 entrance examination on Thursday. Students can check the official website aiimsexams.org .

The MBBS entrance exam was held by AIIMS on 28 May, 2017.

The list of candidates who qualify for counseling to the MBBS course are displayed with their roll numbers on AIIMS' official web portal.

The MBBS entrance exam results are also available on the website of all the AIIMS branches.

The results are declared for AIIMS courses at New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh and Raipur.

A report from The Hindustan Times stated that the result will not be communicated to candidates by phone or any other means individually.

An official notification also said that the first counseling of the shortlisted candidates at AIIMS, New Delhi is expected to be held between 3 to 6 July, 2017.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.