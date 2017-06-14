AIIMS MBBS entrance exam 2017: Results unlikely to be declared today

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was expected to declare the results for its MBBS 2017 entrance examination (which was held on 28 May) on Wednesday. However, The Indian Express is reporting that the results are unlikely to be released today. The reason being given for the same is that on 31 May, AIIMS had constituted a committee to probe the alleged paper leak in the exam following the complaints by activist Dr Anand Rai.

Students can check the official website, aiimsexams.org, for updates.

Last year, the results were announced on 14 June. This year, it was expected that they would be released on the same date and the three phase of counselling were schedule from July, August and September onwards.

The list of candidates who qualify for counseling to the MBBS course will be displayed with their roll numbers on the official portal, NDTVreported.

Once declared, the results will also be available on the website of all the AIIMS branches.

The results will be declared for AIIMS courses at New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh and Raipur.

A report from Hindustan Times stated that the result will not be communicated by phone or any other means individually.

According to an official notification, the first counseling of the shortlisted candidates at AIIMS, New Delhi will be held between 3 and 6 July, 2017.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.