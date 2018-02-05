AIIMS MBBS 2018 online application starts today: Check important instructions on how to apply at www.aiimsexams.org

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the official notification on its website for the entrance examination for admissions to MBBS courses across various branches of the premium medical institute, media reports said.

The period for online application for the common entrance test started from Monday, 5 February, 2018 and and will close on 5 March, 2018, Times Now reported. A preemptive notification for the same was released on 1 February at www.aiimsexams.org.

Applicants can apply online on the official website to appear for the entrance exams of AIIMS New Delhi and its six other branches: AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, and AIIMS Rishikesh.

The AIIMS notification states that uploading of digital images of the applicant's photograph, signature and thumb-print is mandatory, therefore candidates are advised to check the details of the same and keep it ready before starting the application process. You can find detailed instructions on the same here.

The candidates can also choose an exam centre from the available cities but the allocation of centres is on a first-come-first-serve basis only. Therefore, it is advisable to not wait for the last date as candidates may not be able to get the city of their choice to appear for the exam. A choice of 155 cities, roughly, should be available for candidates to appear for the exam.

Here are some important instructions to bear in mind: