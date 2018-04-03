AIADMK observes day-long hunger strike across Tamil Nadu to demand formation of Cauvery Management Board

Chennai: A one-day hunger strike called by Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK was observed across the state on Tuesday to protest the Central government's failure to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) despite a Supreme Court order.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam participated in the strike in Chennai, while in districts, the protest was led by other ministers and party leaders.

The protest that began at 8 am, will conclude at 5 pm.

The rival DMK and its allies, who have also called for a shutdown strike on Thursday, continued their protests by blocking suburban trains.

Some of the protesters were taken into custody, the police said.

Abiding to a call by the traders association, several shops across the state were closed.

The top court in its 16 February verdict had reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water from 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), which was less than 192 TMC allocated by a tribunal in 2007.

On the other hand, Karnataka's share of water was increased by 14.75 TMC.

The Centre had failed to set up the CMB within six weeks of the apex court's 16 February order.

The deadline ended on 29 March.

Tamil Nadu political leaders say the Bharatiya Janata Party was acting in favour of Karnataka, which is opposed to the CMB and where Assembly elections are upcoming.