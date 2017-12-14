AIADMK bribery case: Delhi Police files supplementary chargesheet against TTV Dhinakaran

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed, in a court, a supplementary chargesheet making AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran an accused of corruption and conspiracy in a case related to poll symbol allocation by the Election Commission.

Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Bansal likely to take cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet on 21 December.

Besides Dhinakaran, his long-time friend Mallikarjuna, alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, and six others have been named as accused in the supplementary chargesheet.

Dinakaran, accused of trying to bribe Election Commission officials to get the "two leaves" party symbol for an AIADMK faction led by his aunt V.K. Sasikala, was not mentioned as an accused in the chargesheet filed by the police in July this year.

Now, police have chargesheeted him under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, and taking gratification by corrupt or illegal means to influence public servant under Prevention of Corruption Act.

Other accused were charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and destruction of evidence under the IPC and other provisions of the PC Act.

Police said a criminal conspiracy was hatched by Chandrashekhar, Dhinakaran and others to bribe Election Commission officials. The money recovered from Chandrashekhar was sent by Dhinakaran through illegal channels with the help of others, police alleged.