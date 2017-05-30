AgustaWestland chopper scam: HC stays order allowing ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi to go abroad

You are here:
IndiaPTIMay, 30 2017 18:31:52 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed a trial court order allowing former IAF chief SP Tyagi, one of the accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, to travel to Indonesia.

Representational image. Reuters

Justice IS Mehta agreed to the contention of the CBI that the former 71-year-old air force chief, who is on bail, may tamper with the ongoing investigation in the case.

The court was also critical of the fact that the "high and mighty" accused get permission to travel abroad as compared to others. The high court's order came on an appeal of CBI challenging the trial court's 24 May decision permitting Tyagi to travel to Indonesia.

Tyagi, who along with his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan are accused in the case relating to alleged irregularities in the procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from UK-based AgustaWestland during the UPA-2 regime, have been granted bail by the trial court.


