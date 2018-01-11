AgustaWestland chopper scam: Congress slams BJP for calling party corrupt after Milan court says 'no evidence of corruption'

New Delhi: After a Milan court acquitted Italian defence and aerospace major Finmeccanica's former chief Giuseppe Orsi and former AgustaWestland CEO Bruno Spagnolini in the case, the Congress on Wednesday said the BJP stands exposed for fabricating a perception that the party is corrupt.

It also asked why prime minister Narendra Modi had remained silent on the alleged corruption charges against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and not taken any action against party's President Amit Shah's son Jay Shah for charges against him.

"We were open to any kind of inquiry. The government has set up inquiries, but this perception battle that the BJP had built upon corruption charge against the Congress government is a smack in their face," said Congress spokesperson RPN Singh.

"We saw that being played out in the 2G scam, which was a make-believe scam, that the BJP took to the whole country," he added.

Singh also said, "We have seen that now in the so-called VIP chopper scam. This is exactly what the BJP does creating false perceptions about the Congress party. In the end truth shall prevail.

"But why the BJP is not taking any action against BJP President's son when there is adequate proof?"

He also asked why the prime minister had not spoken even once about the corruption in the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation, and against the chief ministers of some BJP-ruled states, against whom there were charges of graft.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said its investigation in the multi-million dollar AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal case during the UPA government was "independent and very strong".

The central agency's remarks came following the acquittal of Orsi and Spagnolini by an Italian appellate court on Monday.