Agrarian crisis largely due to unfavorable return structure of farming, says MS Swaminathan

New Delhi: Eminent agriculture scientist and National Commission on Farmers (NCF) Chairman MS Swaminathan on Wednesday said that despite some progress, issues like farmer-centric pricing, procurement, and public distribution are still to implemented.

Swaminthan, who is the founder of M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, also felt that the answers to the agrarian crisis lie in enhancing the productivity of small farms and ensuring adequate public procurement at remunerative prices.

"The agrarian crisis, now affecting small and marginal farmers in several states, arises largely from the unfavourable cost-risk and return structure of farming," Swaminathan said on Tuesday.

He also termed farm loan waivers as a temporary, short-term solution to the agrarian crisis and said it is "time that the recommendations contained in the Reports of the National Commission on Farmers, particularly the chapter on farmers of the 21st century, are implemented".

Noting that his recommendations were formulated after discussion with farmers in all parts of the country, Swaminathan said: "Therefore, there is widespread demand among farmers that they be implemented without further delay."

He said that long-term solutions are important to ensure that farming remains an occupation of choice among the majority of the rural population in the country.

Swaminathan's remarks came against the backdrop of the ongoing protest of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, who have asked the government to write off their loans and to give a good price for their produce.

On 6 June, five protesting farmers were killed in a police firing in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur town.

The farmers in Maharashtra had also staged protests but called it off after the state government promised a loan waiver.