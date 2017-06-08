Agatha Christie classics to be revived in special facsimile edition format

New Delhi: Here's some good news for Agatha Christie fans!

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, HarperCollins India is coming up with 25 of the best Agatha Christie titles in a special and limited facsimile edition format.

'The Queen of Crime', widely regarded as the best-selling novelist of all time, is outsold only by the Bible and Shakespeare.

These limited hardback facsimile editions have been reproduced from the first editions published between the 1920s and 1970s with the jacket and text of each title presented exactly as they had originally appeared in hardback.

The idea is to give Agatha Christie's fans the rare experience of encountering these much-loved books in the form in which they were first published, the publishers said.

Each of these 25 collectible editions is uniformly priced at Rs 399 and will be available on sale from 25 June.

Christie was born in Torquay in 1890 and became, the best-selling novelist in history. Her first novel, "The Mysterious Affair at Styles", written towards the end of World War I, introduced readers to Hercule Poirot, who was to become the most popular detective in crime fiction since Sherlock Holmes.

Her books have sold over a billion copies in the English language and another billion in 44 foreign languages. She is the author of 80 crime novels and short story collections, 19 plays, and six novels under the name of Mary Westmacott.