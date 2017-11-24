After Vasco da Gama-Patna Express derailments, 14 wagons of goods train carrying coal derail in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Hours after 13 coaches of Patna-Vasco Da Gama Express derailed near Manikpur in Uttar Pradesh, 14 wagons of a goods train carrying coal also derailed in Odisha's Khurda Road, an official said.

According to East Coast Railway (ECoR) spokesperson JP Mishra, wagons of the Paradeep-Cuttack goods train loaded with imported coal derailed between Goraknath-Raghunathpur. No one was injured.

"The accident occurred at around 5.55 am about 45 kilometres from Cuttack and about 38 kilometres from Paradeep," Mishra said.

He also said that 12 wagons were in somewhat tilted position. These would be handled by cranes.

"The guard was the first to inform the nearest station. The Control Room was informed immediately," he said.

ECoR general manager Umesh Singh has ordered the Khurda Road Division to set up an inquiry committee and submit a detailed report.

"All aspects of the accident, circumstances and reasons, including fixing of clear responsibility for the incident, is to be mentioned in the inquiry report," Mishra said.

Mishra also said that one of the two lines was free for passage of trains. The affected line was expected to be restored by Saturday.

Relief trains were sought from Khurda Road and Sambalpur to carry out the rescue operation, said the official.

Earlier, on Friday the Patna-Vasco Da Gama Express derailed leaving three dead and over nine injured.