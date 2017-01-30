After two Karnataka cops die in bus accident in Mysuru, crowd gathers to click pictures

On Saturday, two policemen died after their vehicle ran into a state transport bus after a head-on collision with a bike in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The News Minute reported that more than the accident, the behaviour of the bystanders was more shocking, for they gathered around the crash-site to click pictures instead of helping the policeman who was still alive at the time.

The accident happened in Alanahalli on the the Mysuru-T Narasipura road on Saturday morning. The two cops — 32-year-old Lakshman, the driver of the jeep and 38-year-old inspector Mahesh Kumar — were on their way to Suttur for security arrangements for a yatra.

Lakshman died on the spot, whereas Mahesh died due to excessive bleeding while stuck in the jeep for half an hour, when the Mysuru SP and his team reached the spot of the accident.

“We arrived at the spot some 25 minutes after the accident, and took Mahesh Kumar to a nearby private hospital. He succumbed to his injuries within minutes,” the Mysuru SP told The News Minute.