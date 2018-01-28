After Suraj Pal Amu, Karni Sena leader from Rewari arrested for instigating anti-Padmaavat violence

The Gurugram police on Sunday arrested the chief of Karni Sena in Rewari in Haryana, Harinder also known as Tinku, along with two others for instigating anti-Padmaavat violence on 25 January, News 18 Hindi reported.

3 more miscreants, including Rewari Karni Sena President Harinder, arrested in connection with incidents of violence in Gurugram. So far 45 miscreants arrested. Best efforts being made to identify remaining miscreants involved in the incidents.: Gurugram Police #Padmaavat — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018

Earlier on Saturday, Gurugram police had detained the chief of Shri Rajput Karni Sena Thakur Kushalpal over the recent violent incidents, including the attack on a school bus and the torching of a state roadways bus in Gurugram, a senior police officer said.

However, while addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said he had "evidence" to prove that none of their volunteers was part of the attack on a school bus in Gurugram and on cinema halls in Ahmedabad and other parts of the country.

"Some of the incidents that happened are sad... None of the protesters, who set the cinema halls and 40-50 motorcycles on fire in Ahmedabad, knew who I was. Neither do I know them. What does it indicate? But TV reports said Rajputs, Karni Sena volunteers did it," he said.

On 26 January, the national secretary of the Shree Karni Sena, Suraj Pal Amu, was arrested by the Gurugram police for the anti-Padmaavat violence, a police official said. The outfit's leader was detained for questioning on 25 January along with 31 agitators and placed under arrest this morning on charges of breaching peace in the city. He has been sent to a four-day judicial custody, Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer Ravinder Kumar said.

The arrests took place after a school bus with 20-25 children inside it was attacked by a mob in Gurugram. Hundreds of violent protesters descended on roads in the city torching buses, destroying public property and disrupting traffic to oppose the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat". The Karni Sena has been alleging that history had been tampered with in the period drama.

