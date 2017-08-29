After Supreme Court ruling, Dargah Ala Hazrat decides to include triple talaq in curriculum of madrassas

Bareilly: To educate Muslims about the practice of talaq after recent Supreme Court ruling on the matter, a leading Dargah of the Sunni sect has decided to include it in the curriculum of madrassas.

"There are many safeguards as per the Shariat regarding talaq (divorce), but in a majority of cases they are overlooked and people remain unaware of them...Now the right manner of practising talaq as per the sunnat will be taught to students of madrassas," head of Darul Ifta Manzare Islam of Dargah Ala Hazrat, Mufti Sayed Kafil Hashmi said on Tuesday.

He said that the syllabus of madrassas linked to Dargah Ala Hazrat is prepared in the light of the Quran and Hadis.

This order will be issued to all madrassas as also the ones run by Dargah Ala Hazrat, Hashmi stressed.

After becoming aware, students will be able to counsel about talaq and contact couples to apprise them of the bad effect of divorce on children, he said.

The Dargah has also issued a helpline number for such cases, the Mufti said.

The Supreme Court had last week set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

Speaking here, Hashmi said that the Dargah Ala Hazrat has also issued directives to the ulema all over the world to apprise the people of the right way to practise talaq in their speeches at Urs and seminars.

Women will also be apprised of talaq as also their rights and the ways and means to ward off a situation leading to divorce, he added.