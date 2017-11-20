After Majid Khan, another youth who joined militancy gives up weapons in Kashmir, returns home

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said that another youth who had joined the militant ranks, gave up weapons and has returned to his family.

In a statement the state police said: "Responding to the appeal of parents, one more youth who had joined militant ranks has returned home in South Kashmir."

Monday's development comes after Majid Khan, a second year college student who had joined the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, returned to his family on 17 November after an appeal from his mother.

Security forces have said no charges would be pressed against youths who have strayed and have committed no crime.