After directive, Punjab Police book three including Congress leader for beating, stripping Dalit

Chandigarh: Acting on a directive from the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, the Punjab police on Thursday booked three people, including a Congress leader, for allegedly beating and stripping a Dalit in Amritsar district.

Inspector General LK Yadav told the commission that "arrest warrants were issued against three accused, including Congress leader Lakhbir Rinku".

The accused had on 17 April allegedly beaten up Kashmir Singh and stripped him at Bagga village in Majitha. Later, they allegedly posted his semi-naked picture on Facebook.

The commission had directed the police to immediately arrest the culprits after the case was brought to its notice by Akali Dal general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia in Chandigarh.

Commission director Raj Kumar Chhanena also called for action against police personnel who demonstrated "criminal negligence" by not taking action on the victim's complaints.

He called for the release of two relatives of the victim who were in jail.

Yadav said he would also look into why they were arrested.

"The role of the police personnel associated with the incident would also be examined," he said.

Briefing the commission, Majithia said even 15 days after the victim had submitted a complaint to the commission, the grievance had not been addressed.

"People who committed the crime are roaming free and even threatening the victim. A concerted effort is being made to protect the criminals as well as police personnel who aided the accused in committing the atrocities," he alleged.

He said there was a second incident on 29 April 29, when the victim's family was attacked, and his wife and daughter were molested.